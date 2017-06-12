Family fun day at Spelga Mews this Saturday

The annual Family Fun Day will be held at Spelga Mews in Banbridge this Saturday (June 17).

Located on the site of the old hospital, the event will run from 2-5pm and proceeds will be in aid of the residents’ comfort fund. Everyone is welcome.

If you’re feeling peckish you can tuck into the barbecue, while there will be a bungee run, face painting, lucky dip, sponge toss and much more. If it’s a bargain you’re after the car boot sale will be right up your street. To sell your wares the cost is £5 per car and £10 for vans.

Spelga Mews manager Louise McConville said: “Our staff team are tirelessly continuing to raise funds for our residents’ comfort fund.

“It is used to fund social trips and outings for our residents, to purchase any items which help create a homely environment and to continue to build up our reminiscence activity resources.

“We would welcome any donations anyone would be willing to make for the fun day, such as crisps, drinks and sweets for the children and families attending.

“We hope our fun day will be a huge success and the entire staff team, residents and myself are enormously grateful for any donations made and the kindness and generosity shown by our community.”