Family hands over £500 to hospice in memory of Trevor

The family of a Banbridge man who sadly lost his battle with cancer in August 2015 are continuing to raise vital funds for the Southern Area Hospice in his memory.

Trevor Winton, who lived in Iveagh Drive and was originally from Lurgan, received excellent care and attention from the staff at the hospice in Newry during the latter stages of his cancer battle.

Mr Winton’s family recently kicked off their 2017 fundraising efforts by presenting another significant donation to the Southern Area Hospice - this time thanks to an anonymous £500 donation made by a Banbridge resident through the town’s Ulster Unionist Party office.

Local UUP Assembly candidate Jo-Anne Dobson, who has been supporting the family through their fundraising efforts, explained: “Next month Trevor would have been celebrating his 60th birthday and it is wonderful to see that his family are constantly thinking of others and giving back to a wonderful service which helped Trevor and the entire family circle when they needed it most.

“I was delighted to meet up with the family once again, alongside Tania Bailie, the hospice’s recently appointed Regional Marketing Officer, as they handed over a further £500 to the hospice which was made possible because of an anonymous donor who we are all extremely grateful to and to whom we send our heartfelt thanks.

“I know this significant donation is only the beginning for the Winton family this year as it builds on last year’s fundraising and kicks off 2017 on a high.”

Last year, in Trevor’s memory, six of his relatives - Kerry Patterson, Natalie Kerr, Craig Winton, Karen Winton, Robert Winton and Dawn Winton - took part in the Belfast Marathon and alongside other fundraising events raised a total of £4,000 for the local charity.

Mrs Dobson added: “Like the Winton family, I have so much respect for the amazing staff and volunteers of the Southern Area Hospice whose dedicated care has touched so many local families, including my own.

“It remains shocking to me that the hospice does not receive any financial support from government, meaning that they must rely completely on voluntary donations like these. If we did not have the dedicated and caring services which the hospice provides I shudder to think of the consequences for so many local families who have relied on their services at the most difficult of times and circumstances.

“The Winton family are a melting pot of excellent ideas about how to support the hospice and they have many plans for future events to help support the vital work of the hospice and I am delighted to support them in all that they do for others.”

Tania Bailie, the hospice’s Regional Marketing Officer, said: “I am very privileged as a representative of the hospice to be out in the local community meeting so many fantastic people and volunteers who help us every single day. Volunteers are the backbone of our service putting hours of dedicated and loving care into the hospice and the range of services we provide.

“However we could not raise the funds necessary to provide these services without the magnificent support of families and groups like the wonderful family of Trevor Winton. With their continued support we can and are helping families across the local area. A massive thank you from the Southern Area Hospice to the Winton family and to Jo-Anne Dobson for her continued strong support.”

Meanwhile, the Winton family are planning a further fundraising event, a craft fair, which is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 1 in Banbridge Town Hall between 11am and 4pm.