Family left devastated after Co Down girl’s sudden death in Croatia

A young Co Down woman who passed away suddenly in Croatia last week has been described by her family as “a precious daughter and much loved sister”.

Sarah Lee-Anne Reid, from Ballynahinch, died on Friday, May 26 on the holiday island of Hvar in the Adriatic Sea.

It’s not clear how she died, but reports in the national media claim she may have suffered a cardiac arrest.

It’s understood Sarah was a former pupil of Friends’ School, Lisburn.

A family notice issued on behalf of her parents, siblings and grandparents described the 20-year-old as “a precious daughter” and “a loving and much loved sister and granddaughter”. It added that she will be “loved and missed always.”

A service of thanksgiving for Sarah’s life is expected to take place at Edengrove Presbyterian Church, Ballynahinch, but details of the service haven’t yet been finalised.