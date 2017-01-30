Family man will be sadly missed

The passing of William James Moorhead took place at Craigavon Area Hospital on Thursday, January 19.

He was the dearly loved husband of Sarah Elizabeth and devoted dad of Roger and Diane and the late Clifford.

Jim was born in Ballygowan Road and attended the Abercorn School.

When he left school he went to work in McCabe’s Grocer Shop in Newry Street and drove a van for Jack Hagan’s Confectionary.

Jim married Miss Elsie Rogers in Loughbrickland Presbyterian Church and they lived at 28 Maryville Walk, Banbridge.

Jim and Elsie were married for 50 years.

They sustained a great loss with the passing of their eight month old, baby Clifford, a tragedy which left a great void in their life.

For most of his life, Jim was employed in the Post Office where he got on well with his fellow colleagues.

At the outset when the UDR was formed he joined and after joined the RIR.

He was a member of LOL No 28 and Chinauley RBP 994 and a member of the Royal British Legion.

He also belonged to Aghaderg Parish Church.

Jim hadn’t been blessed with the best of health for the past two years but bore his illness with true Christian fortitude.

His main interest was centred around his wife and family and it is there that his passing will be mostly felt.

He is survived by his wife Elsie, son Roger, daughter Mrs Diane Oakes, daughter-in-law Shirley, son-in-law David, grandchildren Laura, Christopher and Emma, three brothers Norman, Dessie and Mervyn, and sisters-in-law Sally, Jean, Sally and Peggy.

To these and all other relatives sincere sympathy has been extended.

The funeral took place on Sunday, January 22 following a service in Aghaderg Parish Church, Loughbrickland when his minister Rev K Teggarty officiated.

The hymns ‘What a friend we have in Jesus’ and ‘Amazing Grace’ were sung.

Mrs Anne McCullough presided at the organ.

The committal took place afterwards in Banbridge New Cemetery.

Family flowers were placed on the grave and donations in lieu of flowers are being sent to William Bell and Co Funeral Directors, 23 Kenlis Street, Banbridge, BT32 3LR for Chest Heart and Stroke.

William Bell and Co had charge of the funeral arrangements.