Final call for inclusion in new book detailing stories of local soldiers

The Royal British Legion (Rathfriland Branch) and Drumlough & District Historical Society have issued a ‘last call’ for people to have their family members included in a new book telling the story of those from the Rathfriland district who made the ultimate sacrifice during the First World War.

Using pictures, official documents and people’s memories, the book will detail the experiences of the many Rathfriland men who signed up to defend their country during the bloody conflict of 1914 - 1918.

Although some had already emigrated to start new lives abroad, a number of local men such as Charles Lewis Veage and Norman Alexander Gillespie bravely chose to return to Europe in the service of King and country.

Charles Lewis Veage, who had left Rathfriland to find work in Australia shortly before the war, enlisted with the 15th Battalion of the 4th Australian Infantry Brigade on the 28th of September 1914.

Private Veage was part of the initial ANZAC force that landed at the beaches at Gaba Tepe on the Gallipoli Peninsula and was killed in action of the 9th of May 1915.

Norman Alexander Gillespie, from Dromore Street in Rathfriland, emigrated to Canada in the years before the First World War.

He enlisted voluntarily on the 5th of August 1914 with the Canadian Infantry. More specifically he joined the 15th battalion of the 48th Highlanders of Canada.

The biggest battle Private Gillespie took part in was the 2nd Battle of Ypres in 1915. It was during this battle that he was badly affected and immobilised by poison gas attacks and was taken as a prisoner of war.

Sadly it was during his imprisonment in a military hospital in Ostnieuwerke, Germany that he succumbed to asphyxiation as a result of the gas on the 25th of April 1915.

With the aim of creating a lasting testimony to all the local men who fought and died in the First World War, members of Drumlough & District Historical Society have been researching names on the Rathfriland War Memorial. Since October 2014 they have been gathering information from all sorts of sources, including making personal visits to the homes of relatives of those who served during the Great War.

The Royal British Legion (Rathfriland Branch) has successfully secured funding for the book project through the Armed Forces Community Covenant - a voluntary statement of mutual support between the civilian community and the local Armed Forces community in the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Council area - meaning the plan to create a permanent history of all those soldiers who so gallantly gave their lives can now be brought to fruition.

“We would like to call on readers and individuals who have not yet taken that vital step of coming forward with information, be it on a soldier we have already researched or not, to come forward and help us to create what we believe to be a lasting historical legacy for generations to come, so that they can look with honour and pride to the endeavours and supreme sacrifice of individuals from Rathfriland and district who participated in a war like no other, which caused so much tremendous anguish, suffering and grief to their families left behind,” said Charlie Marno, Branch Project Co-Ordinator.

“A window of opportunity will be left open for the gathering of information, closing on Friday 30th June 2017. After this deadline and due to time constraints placed on us, we will be unable to research and include these soldiers’ names in the forthcoming book, which will be launched in November 2018.

“We would like to thank those families and individuals who have already helped in supplying vital information to us, as it has been of tremendous support in our endeavours.

“The book has been funded 100 per cent by the Armed Forces Community Covenant and it allows us, The Royal British Legion (Rathfriland Branch), to put something into the community that will be a lasting tribute of our communities’ sacrifice on the battlefield to our community.”

• The Armed Forces Community Covenant aims to promote public understanding and awareness of issues affecting the Armed Forces community, and recognise and remember the sacrifices made by the Armed Forces community.

• Anyone who would still like to contribute information or photographs for possible inclusion in the new publication can still do so over the next couple of weeks.

The final deadline for submitting information, photographs and documents, which will be carefully reproduced with the original documents or photographs remaining in the possession of the contributor, is Friday, June 30.

For more information call

Gary Gardiner: 07704181160

Brian Appleton: 07974646391

Charlie Marno: 07872664448