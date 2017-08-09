Fine and points for driving a  vehicle without insurance

When he was using his cousin’s vehicle in Lurgan a 31-year-old man was not covered by insurance.

Florin Rat, Albert Street, Lurgan, was fined £200 and given six points last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for driving uninsured on March 5 this year.

For not having a vehicle test certificate he was fined £75.

The court heard that at 12.40pm police saw a car drive from Victoria Street into Derry Street and checks could not identify any insurance. It also transpired that the vehicle test certificate had expired on July 9 last year.

A barrister representing the defendant said this was his cousin’s vehicle and he had driven it from the town centre to Victoria Street.

He now had no access to a vehicle.