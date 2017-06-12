Fined £60 for using mobile phone while she was driving

A 41-year-old woman was fined £60 last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court for using a hand held phone while driving.

Karen Newell, Windsor Avenue, Portadown, was also given three points and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard she was seen using the phone while driving on the Banbridge Road, Gilford, on January 22 this year.

She was offered a fixed penalty but because her driving licence needed to be renewed she was not able to take up the notice.

Newell, who pleaded guilty herself in court, said she had received a call but the speaker volume was not loud enough and she took the phone to complete the conversation.