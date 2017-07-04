Fined £75 for speeding offence

A 31-year-old man was fined £75 last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for a speeding offence.

Michael Mulholland, whose address was given as Ailsbury Park, Lurgan, was also given three points for excess speed on January 15 this year.

For failing to produce his licence he was fined £100 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard he was detected travelling at 44mph in a 30mph zone in Bridge Street, Portadown.

A fixed penalty ticket was issued but the defendant said he had lost the paper part of his licence.

He was given an extension but failed to produce his licence.

A solicitor representing the defendant said that unfortunately he lost the paper part.

She added that he accepted the speed he was doing.