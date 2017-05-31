Fined after breaking speed limit

While dropping friends off after a night out a 20-year-old man was detected breaking the speed limit in Portadown.

Jack Clarke, whose address given as Corcrain Drive, Portadown, was fined £100 last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for excess speed on March 19 this year.

He was also given three points and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that at 2.39am police saw a car accelerate at speed at Meadow Lane in Portadown and it reached speeds of 35mph to 40mph in Bridge Street and then accelerated to 60mph on the Carrickblacker Road.

This was through a residential area where the speed limit was 30mph.

Mr Gabriel Ingram, representing the defendant, said his client was dropping friends home after an evening out and would apologise to the court.