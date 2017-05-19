Fined for shoplifting offence

A 25-year-old man was fined £500 last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for a shoplifting offence.

Cristian Bogdan Motrocean, Atkinson Avenue, Portadown, was also ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

At an earlier court he had pleaded guilty to the theft of a bottle of Dior aftershave and a Jeff Banks shirt, total valued £89, from Debenhams on June 23 last year.

The court heard that police were called to Debenhams after a report of a theft and they found the defendant in a holding room after he had been stopped by staff.

It was alleged he had taken a bottle of aftershave worth £68 and a shirt valued at £21.

Motrocean immediately apologised and admitted taking the items. He had no criminal record and the items were fit for re-sale.

A barrister representing the defendant said he had since obtained suitable accommodation and employment which would take away any temptation towards dishonesty.