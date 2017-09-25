Fire Brigade is seeking local staff

Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) is recruiting for Community (Part-Time) Firefighters at Banbridge Fire Station.

Community Firefighters help protect the local community and respond to emergency incidents including fires, road traffic collisions and other specialist service calls such as chemical spills, collapsed buildings and other types of rescues. They also play a crucial role in providing safety advice and assistance in the local community.

NIFRS is looking to recruit people who can respond to the Banbridge Station within five minutes of being alerted by pager.

Recruitment Information nights are being held at the station and candidates can apply online and download application packs from the NIFRS website – www.nifrs.org/careers. The closing date for applications is 3pm on Friday 6 October 2017.