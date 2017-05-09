First Community Plan aims to connect residents of the borough

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon council has launched a new initiaitive to help develop a community identity for the borough.

Community representatives, statutory partners, elected members and council officials gathered at the launch in Craigavon Civic and Conference Centre on Wednesday, May 4.

The community plan, the first to be devised for the borough, is the result of 18 months of intensive collaboration between the council, statutory partners and communities to develop a shared vision for the area.

The aim is to create happy, healthy and connected community, a vibrant and sustainable economy and appealing places for living, working and learning.

As well as unveiling ‘Connected’, the event featured a host of guest speakers highlighting the importance and vision of the community plan and showcased the work of some of the statutory partners involved with the plan and the wonderful talent within our borough.

Speaking at the launch Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Garath Keating said: “This first community plan is a wonderful example of seeing statutory partners, communities and people coming together to help to create a new vision which will improve the quality of life for everyone.

“Not only does it acknowledge the importance of agencies working together but the opportunity given to local people to have their voice heard in making decisions that truly affect them.”

Department for Communities Director of Local Government Policy, Anthony Carleton added: “The Department is supporting the development of Community Plans with the focus on local people. Community planning will improve the connection between regional, local and neighbourhood levels through partnership working, an integrated use of resources, and a focus on collaboration between partners for the benefit of citizens.

John News of Sport NI spoke of his organisations involvement with the plan, he said: “We are delighted to be part of ‘Connected’. Working together with all the other statutory partners with the collective objective of benefiting our communities as a whole is a very worthwhile exercise. The launch of the plan is just the first step in a long journey that will guide and inspire future generations to continue working together to develop and strengthen their community ties.”

The plan is now available to view at www.armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk.