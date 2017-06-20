Former councillor, D-day veteran and pigeon fancier

Lyndin Boyle, who has died in his 94th year, was known as a man of integrity, a gentle man who never raised his voice.

He featured many times in this paper, as a war hero, a representative for Ewart Liddell’s on Dromore Town Council and was well known in the town as an official with Northern Ireland Provincial Amalgamation of Racing Pigeon Societies and the Royal National flying club.

Lyndin was born 17th July 1923 at Holm Terrace in Dromore, the first child of James and Mary Jane Boyle.

He had one sister, Daphne who passed away in 2012.

His father served in the First World War and so the family moved when the six houses were built on Circular Road, Dromore for the WW1 veterans.

The family attended Dromore Cathedral, although Lyndin and his sister Daphne were educated at the Unitarian School. As a member of the Scouts he travelled in 1937 to the Netherlands as one of the first ever boys from Northern Ireland to attend a World Scout Jamboree.

He left school aged 14 and travelled each day by train to Belfast to work as a Stock control clerk for William Liddell and Company, Linen Manufacturers. When the company moved to Holm Factory in 1972, as a result of the ongoing Troubles and imminent amalgamation of Liddell’s with it’s rival Ewart’s, Lyndin returned to Dromore.

He remained with the firm serving as one of it’s longest employees for a total of 56 years working his way up to Production Control Manager whilst only taking leave of absence when he was ‘called up’ in 1942.

Lyndin joined the Royal Airforce and this may have been no coincidence as it was claimed that linen was used in every operational aircraft made for the RAF, this included many famous war planes such as Hurricanes, Spitfires, Lancaster Bombers and Wellingtons.

Although slightly older than one of his favourite actors, Sir Roger Moore, who died just one week earlier, Lyndin incredibly shared the same service number ‘007’.

He was decorated for service in both France and Germany having landed, along with the Americans, at Omaha Beach as part of the D-Day invasions.

Lyndin was a devoted family man, a man who always spoke words of encouragement, a man with a quiet sense of humour.

He was pre deceased by his late wife Irene and had two daughters Christine (Marks) and Paula (Wright). Lyndin loved nothing more than to spend time with each of his five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren and was delighted to hear of the soon arrival of the eighth.

When not enjoying his family Lyndin was most often found in the pigeon loft tending to his birds.

From a young boy he was involved in the world of Pigeon Racing winning many trophies along with his father and uncle Rabbie.

He belonged to Royal Pigeon Racing Association travelling frequently to England as a delegate for the Irish Region. Also in1945, along with his father and uncle, he was a founder member of the Northern Ireland Provincial Amalgamation of Racing Pigeon Societies and subsequently held office bearer positions into his 80’s, including Chairman and President.

One of his personal highlights was being invited to Buckingham Palace, in recognition of his services to Pigeon Racing, and having the pleasure of taking his wife Irene to a Royal Garden Party.

On his 90th birthday, in 2013, the Northern Ireland Provincial Amalgamation of Racing Pigeon Societies held a birthday party for him, with representatives travelling from across Ireland and bringing good wishes from across the water. They paid tribute to him by appointing him their first ever Patron.

Lyndin was also an advocate for the retention of Residential and Nursing Homes having spent time in Skeagh House Dromore, Crozier House Banbridge and Mountvale Nursing Home Dromore.

He gave both newspaper interviews and was quoted in Stormont having voiced his displeasure at moves to cut full time places and close homes.

Lyndin passed away peacefully on Sunday 28th May at Mountvale Nursing Home Dromore.

A man for whom faith was a personal matter, his funeral service took place in Dromore Cathedral, where he had served as a Vestryman in his younger days, on Wednesday 31st May 2017.

The service was led by Rev Trevor Mc Keown and the Address was given by the Very Rev Geoff Wilson, Dean of Dromore. Lyndin’s grandson’s Robin Marks and Michael Wright also participated in the service.