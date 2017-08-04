Found hiding behind bins after he ran from police

While he was living in Portadown a 24-year-old man stole bottles of wine from an off licence and was found hiding behind bins after he ran away from police.

Glenn Ethan Eamonn Flynn, Mullacreevie Park, Armagh, appeared last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

He admitted the theft of bottles of wine valued at £20.53 from Winemark on May 21 this year and obstructing a constable.

The court heard that a male entered Winemark in Portadown and stole two bottles of Buckfast and two bottles of white wine. Police obtained a description of him from the CCTV.

A short time later the same person returned to Winemark and was refused entry but when the police arrived he was no longer there.

A police mobile patrol saw Flynn in Woodhouse Street and spoke to him. He gave a false name and address before running off. He was found hiding behind bins in an unlocked yard.

Flynn admitted stealing the Buckfast but denied stealing two bottles of white wine. He also admitted giving a false name and address.

A barrister representing the defendant said he had previously been living with his girlfriend at Tandragee Road, Portadown but when she received a prison sentence they lost that address and he was now living with his stepfather in Armagh.

He added that Flynn’s behaviour had calmed down considerably since his move but he did not notify the probation service that he had moved from Portadown.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said there was absolutely no doubt Flynn would benefit from a community disposal in relation to his alcoholism but he had not notified probation. For the theft she imposed a custodial sentence of five months with a concurrent three month term for obstruction a police officer. Both terms were suspended for two years and Flynn was also ordered to pay £20.53 compensation.