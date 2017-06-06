Found with lockknife in car at side of the road

A 23-year-old man sitting in a car at a roadside in Lurgan had a lock knife in his pocket, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Wednesday.

Stewart Drummond, Shane Court, Ballymena, pleaded guilty to two charges.

Through his barrister he admitted possession of an article with a blade or a point, a lock knife, at Avenue Road, Lurgan, on January 12 this year and unlawful possession of cannabis.

The court heard the offences came to light when Drummond was stopped at a roadside in Lurgan and he had the knife in his pocket.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said the problem was that the defendant had previous offences for weapons and she was always concerned when these two charges appeared together.

The barrister said there was a psychiatric background.

Judge Kelly there was all the more reason for a pre-sentence report.

She adjourned the case until July 5 so that a report could be obtained.