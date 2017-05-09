Four new eateries may open at The Outlet

The owners of The Outlet retail park have confirmed they are in discussions with a number of potential tenants, which could see four new eateries open at the site.

It is rumoured that one of the brands which could be coming to the retail park is popular American diner chain Eddie Rockets.

However, a spokesperson for The Outlet refused to name any of the brands that they are in discussions with.

Back in January it was reported that The Outlet was set for a £4 million investment by The Lotus Group, owners of the Banbridge property, with the hope of bringing up to 100 jobs.

A planning notice was placed in last week’s Banbridge Leader for a change of use at four vacant factory outlets to four restaurant/cafe units.

The spokesperson said: “We’re very excited to be working on opportunities to secure more food and beverage tenants on site at The Outlet.

“Our leasing team is currently in discussions with a number of brands but at this point we’re not at liberty to release any specific names.”

Part of the planning application also includes the erection of pillow roof canopies, a roof-like cover over the mall.

Made from a transparent plastic membrane, these canopies are coverings for the walkways and they will be a first for a retail park in Northern Ireland.

Similar coverings have been used at the Eden Project in Cornwall, Beijing’s National Aquatics Centre and FC Bayern Munich stadium.

Several new tenants have recently arrived at The Outlet including a McDonald’s restaurant, a nine-screen Omniplex cinema, a Bench clothing store and a Smyth & Gibson outlet.