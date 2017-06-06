Future development of ski slope under spotlight

Armagh City Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council has agreed to undertake a detailed study on the future potential of the golf ski centre.

The existing ski slope located in woodland on the outskirts of Lurgan is Northern Ireland’s only outdoor artificial ski slope.

The ski slope, built in 1973, is very popular but the facilities are dated and need replacement or major investment if they are to remain fit for purpose, a council spokesperson said.

Now, in recognising what a great asset the centre is, Council wants to find a way of making it exciting and attractive to a new generation of families and has agreed to fund a business case for a more detailed analysis of the Centre.

This will include visiting snow parks in the UK to see what is included to maximise their full potential.

Chair of Leisure Services and Community Services Committee Councillor Glen Barr said, “Standing still is not an option for the Golf Ski Centre.

“It’s very popular and has taught many people from far and wide how to ski.

“Indeed we are very proud of the many medal winners in the special Olympics that we trained on the slopes.

“We will be looking at developments in snow parks across the UK and learning from that.”

Councillor Margaret Tinsley, Vice Chair of Leisure Services Committee, also added: “What a fantastic asset to have located within the borough.

“However, as it’s 44 years old, it’s now time that we carry out a detailed analysis of the Centre to future proof it for the next generation. I’m delighted that Council has approved to fund the business case.”

A further report will be brought back to Council for consideration in due course.