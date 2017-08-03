Given suspended jail term for resisting and assaulting police

Suspended prison sentences were imposed on a 36-year-old woman last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

She was Maria McConville, Charlestown Road, Portadown.

At a previous court sitting she was convicted, after a contested hearing, of disorderly behaviour at Lurgan Road, Portadown, on May 3 this year, resisting a constable and assaulting a police officer. The case had been adjourned until last week for a pre-sentence report.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said there was only a letter from probation which left her with few sentencing options.

A barrister representing McConville said her instructions to him were that at probation she had an asthma attack and did not have her inhaler with her.

Judge Kelly sentenced her to four months in prison on each of the three offences, suspending the terms for two years.