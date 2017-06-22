Golf event to aid air ambulance charity

A local church is running a golfing competition in aid of the Air Ambulance Northern Ireland Charity.

The event – under the auspices of Armagh Road Presbyterian Church – tees off at Portadown Golf Club (12noon-3pm) on Friday June 30. All golfers are invited to take part in the appropriate sections, and support such a worthy cause.

In the 18-hole competition, adult members of Portadown Golf Club will be charged £10, visitors £15 and juveniles £5.

The nine-hole fees are - £5 for adult club members and £8 for visitors.

There will be an additional 18-hole competition for Portadown members on the previous Monday-Thursday (June 26-29), with a £10 fee.

Prizes are – best score for ladies, gents, juveniles and seniors (over 55); a £50 voucher for the Monday-Thursday winner, longest drive, nearest the pin and twos.

The presentation of prizes will be at 8.30pm on Friday when meals will be available.

For tee times, contact Portadown professional Paul Stevenson on 3833 4655, any day between 12noon and 3pm.