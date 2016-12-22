‘Gretal’ abandoned at just eight weeks old

The search is on to find a new loving home for an eight-week-old crossbreed puppy named Gretal, found callously abandoned in Craigavon just days before Christmas day.

Gretal was found by a member of the public early in the morning, suggesting she was perhaps abandoned the night before, in freezing temperatures at just eight weeks old.

After being taken to Craigavon Civic Centre, the local dog warden brought her to Armagh Dog Pound where she spent five days waiting to be claimed, when nobody came forward she was taken to Dogs Trust Ballymena.

Sarah Hickie, who cared for Gretal at Armagh Dog Pound, said: “We believe that Gretal had been purchased as a family pet but for some reason was found wandering the streets on her own. She remained in our care for five days; however no one came forward to claim her.”

Despite her ordeal, Gretal is now in the care of Dogs Trust Ballymena until she is ready to find a loving new home in the New Year.

Dogs Trust Ballymena Rehoming Centre manager, Oonagh Phillips, comments: “It’s very possible that Gretal may have been bought as a Christmas present and dumped when her owners realised the work involved in looking after a puppy. Our centre looks after thousands of abandoned and unwanted dogs every year but it still shocks us to think that someone could so callously abandon a puppy.”

“This year is the 38th anniversary of Dogs Trust’s iconic slogan ‘A dog is for life, not just for Christmas’ and sadly it’s as true today as when it was first coined. Every year we see a number of dogs handed into our rehoming centres in the days and weeks following Christmas when the appeal of a cute puppy has worn off. Dogs can provide a world of happiness and enjoyment, and we urge anyone considering a new addition to the family to think it through properly and care for the dogs for life, its entire life.”

To find out more about the work of Dogs Trust or how you can get involved please visit www.dogstrust.org.uk or call 0300 303 0292.