Guilty of public order offences

A pre-sentence reported was ordered at Craigavon Magistrates court after a 23-year-old man admitted public order offences.

Jordon Robinson, Union Street, Portadown, pleaded guilty to disorderly behaviour at West Street in the town on February 25 this year.

He also admitted indecent behaviour and assaulting a constable at William Street in Lurgan on April 29.

A barrister representing the defendant said he had a vast array of convictions for assault.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, pointed out that the second set of offences had been committed while Robinson was on bail.

She adjourned the case until June 7 so that a pre-sentence report could be obtained.