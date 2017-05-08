Gun attack on home in Lurgan condemned

A gun attack on a house at Ashleigh Crescent in Lurgan has been condemned.

The attack happened at around 10.45pm on Sunday and a man in the house received a cut to his neck.

Two shots were fired through the living room window of the house.

DUP MLA Carla Lockhart said, “My thoughts are with all those involved particularly the young man injured. I am thankful that he has been discharged however the entire event must be highly traumatising for all involved.

“To have a home targeted in this way is worrying for the entire community. Ashleigh Crescent is a quiet residential area and residents are shocked at this turn of events. I would condemn this attack and this type of reckless activity.

“I have been liaising with the PSNI. They are following a line of enquiry but are appealing for the public’s help. I would encourage anyone with information to come forward to the PSNI, confidentially or via the 101 number. Thankfully we are not dealing with a fatality. These gunshots could have killed.”

The Upper Bann branch of the PUP ‘unreservedly condemned’ the shooting: “The only relief is that given a young family live in the house and others live in the area the injury is not serious and that we are not looking at a more devastating incident. This was a senseless act of violence in which innocent young lives were put at risk.

“There is no place for guns being used on our streets and we would urge anyone with information to pass it onto the PSNI or if you are more comfortable use the Crimestoppers number 0800555111.

“The PUP will also happily pass on any information if you want to approach ourselves. Those committing these acts need brought to justice and we hope the PSNI are able to do so, the communities help could be vital in helping them.”

UUP Councillor Colin McCusker said: “My thoughts are with those affected by this incident. Anyone with information should contact the police. I condemn anyone using guns in this way.”