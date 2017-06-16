Had four previous insurance offences

Ten penalty points were imposed on a 57-year-old man last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for driving without insurance on December 17 last year.

Thomas Taylor, Meadowview Park, Portadown, was also fined £400 for the offence.

For not having a licence on the same date he was fined £100.

He was stopped at 11.50am while driving in Jervis Street, Portadown. Taylor admitted that he was the owner of the vehicle and he was aware he was not insured.

He accepted a fixed penalty and requested an extension of time for his licence to be renewed but there was no further contact from him.

A solicitor representing the defendant said he previously had insurance which had lapsed. He was driving because he had to pick up his daughter.

Deputy District Judge Philip Mateer said the defendant had four previous convictions for no insurance and two for permitting no insurance.