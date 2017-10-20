Had not read insurance policy ‘in any level of detail’

A driving ban of 48 hours was imposed on a 23-year-old man last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for not having insurance.

Stephen Corbett, whose address was given as Cedar Wood, Portadown was also fined £200 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The offence happened on July 31 this year at High Street in Lurgan, the court was told.

A barrister explained that Corbett had his own insurance which was fully comprehensive but he was driving his partner’s car and was not covered to drive the vehicle.

He added that the defendant simply had not read his insurance policy in any level of detail.

The barrister indicated that his client was a young driver and asked the court to consider a short period of disqualification.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, warned Corbett that if he appeared again in court for something similar the ban would be for a longer time.