After he was arrested for disorderly behaviour a 24-year-old man struggled with police and had to be restrained with handcuffs.

Mark James Devlin, whose address was given to the court as Moorefield, Banbridge, admitted using disorderly behaviour at Scarva Street, Loughbrickland, on November 5 last year.

He also pleaded guilty to resisting police and unlawful possession of cannabis.

Banbridge Magistrates Court heard last Thursday that at 1.55am police became aware of the defendant who was in the middle of the road.

When police spoke to him he became abusive and he was advised to go home.

His friends also tried to calm him down and take him home.

Devlin ignored this and when he was arrested for disorderly behaviour he began to struggle.

He had to be taken to the ground and restrained using handcuffs.

On his way to custody he produced a small amount of cannabis to police.

The case had been adjourned from a previous court so that a pre-sentence report could be obtained.

A solicitor representing Devlin said he had been out with friends and was heavily intoxicated.

He added that his client attracted the attention of the police himself with his foolish behaviour which fell below the standard expected.

The cannabis was for his own personal use, the court was told.

The solicitor said Devlin had previously been the subject of a suspended sentence and this appeared to have been effective.

District Judge T. Browne said the defendant said in the pre-sentence report that he gets greedy when he takes alcohol or drugs so he had some insight into that he has problem.

He added that Devlin realised that he needed help.

The judge imposed a probation order for 12 months.