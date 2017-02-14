Hale vows to be strong voice for armed forces community

Lagan Valley DUP candidate Brenda Hale has said she will continue to be a strong voice for the armed forces community after next month’s Assembly election.

Mrs Hale was speaking after receiving correspondence from the Chair of Westminster’s Defence Select Committee, Dr Julian Lewis MP, which highlights deficiencies in support for families of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the service of their country.

Mrs Hale, whose husband was killed while serving in Afghanistan, commented: “My involvement in politics came about because of first-hand experience of the difficulties faced by a family who lost someone in the service of our country. I have continually sought to work to raise issues affecting our armed forces, and particularly the implementation of the Armed Forces Covenant in Northern Ireland.

“For the first time, Northern Ireland now has representation on the Covenant Reference Group and I will be a voice for our local service personnel and veterans on that body. I will continue to work with my colleagues in Parliament and ensure the DUP put these issues front and centre.”

Calling for the Armed Forces Covenant to be implemented here, she added: “Northern Ireland has a higher proportion of veterans than most other regions of the UK, and these are a group of people who deserve respect and proper treatment. The DUP will continue to highlight these issues and press for progress to be made on this vital issue.”