Hale vows to continue work to address traffic problems

Assembly election candidate Brenda Hale has vowed to “continue to work for a solution to the traffic problems in the Hillsborough area”, if she is returned to Stormont by the people of Lagan Valley on March 2.

Referring to a range of ongoing road safety and traffic flow issues in the village, the DUP representative said she will continue to help progress a number of changes and improvements in the area, including proposals for weight restriction measures.

“Following TransportNI’s public consultation last August, on their initial weight restriction proposals for the village, many responses were received from local residents,” Mrs Hale explained.

“TransportNI are continuing to work with me on finding a workable solution. All of the responses are being considered and hopefully we can work to address any issues of concern raised and agree a final proposal that commands widespread maximum public support.”

She added: “A few weeks ago I had a meeting with Mr Knaggs, Principal of Downshire Primary School, the Chair of their Board of Governors and a representative from TransportNI to discuss the safety of pupils arriving and leaving the school. TransportNI are liaising with the school on possible upgrades to road furniture and, having spoken with the PSNI at the school’s request, they have undertaken to send extra patrols to the area to gently remind parents not to park on yellow lines or pavements.”