Men invited to take on a new challenge

Cancer Focus Northern Ireland has thrown down the gauntlet to local men with low risk prostate cancer, urging them to take up a new challenge and enjoy life to the full.

The charity wants them to join in a new health project called ManPowered – helping each other break barriers, build their strength and stamina, and live healthy, full lives.

ManPowered is an innovative lifestyle project that aims to improve the health of men with low risk prostate cancer by encouraging them to try new experiences, expand their horizons and enjoy life. The project is being funded by the Burdett Trust for Nursing.

New sessions will be running at Brownlow Community Centre, Craigavon, starting on August 23 and men from far and wide are being invited to come along.

All the activities are tailored to the men’s interests and include physical activities, healthy eating cookery classes, health checks, lifestyle goals, music and social events where they can make new friends.

Maresa McGettigan, Health Promotion Officer, Cancer Focus NI, said: “We are very excited about this project.

“A better lifestyle improves overall health and may also reduce the risk of prostate cancer progression and improve outcomes if you have to get treatment.

“Craigavon is within driving distance of so many other towns and we hope that men from all over will come along and give it a go.”

Find out more about ManPowered by calling Maresa McGettigan on 028 9068 0743 or email maresamcgettigan@cancerfocusni.org

Anyone worried about cancer should call the Cancer Focus information and support Nurseline on 0800 783 3339.