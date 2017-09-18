Heartbreaking results for Elsa means further cancer treatment

Brave Elsa McBurney is facing further treatment after receiving devastating news that despite months of chemotherapy and surgery, some of the cancer remains.

The family were given the heartbreaking news at the weekend that only 65% of the cancer was destroyed.

They had been hoping for a result of 100% necrosis - which would mean no disease is left - unfortunately 35% of the cancer remains.

This means that the dream holiday to Florida they were hoping for won’t happen, instead the seven-year-old and her mum will travel to America for Elsa to undergo proton therapy treatment.

Posting on the Team Elsa blog, Mum Leslie said: “I prayed and hoped with absolutely everything that I have that the results would be amazing; 100% necrosis, no evidence of disease. And Elsa looking and feeling so well really helped me cement this notion into my head. I really felt like it was gone. Well it breaks my heart to say it but unfortunately we didn’t get the results we had hoped for. She had 65% necrosis and 35% viable disease Absolutely gutting after everything she has come through.

“However, we will dust ourselves off and keep fighting. We are very fortunate that her treatment in America is funded by the NHS, as is our travel over there.

“Our next move is Florida for proton beam therapy, we have no dates yet but it’s likely to be in the next couple of weeks.”