A pre-sentence report was ordered last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court in what was described as a ‘high value breach of trust case’.

Stefan James Hughes (27), Selshion Parade, Portadown, pleaded guilty to two charges.

He is accused that between August 5 and August 16 last year he stole approximately £4,200 belonging to Malachy McCartan.

Hughes is also charged that between the same dates while occupying a position where he was expected to safeguard and not act against the financial interests of Malachy McCartan he dishonestly abused that position by placing bets to the value of £299.50 with an intention to make a gain for himself.

A barrister representing the defendant said it was a ‘high value breach of trust case’ and suggested a pre-sentence report would be required.

The case was adjourned until July 21 for a report.