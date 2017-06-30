Hijacked car and assaulted officer in ‘drink fuelled haze’

A young woman who ‘ran amok’ at a filling station in Lurgan and caused a ‘horrendous incident’ was given suspended custodial sentences last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Sophie Gilmore (20), Glenview Drive, Lurgan, had been convicted at a previous court of a series of offences which happened on January 8 last year.

They were two common assaults, disorderly behaviour, assault on police, resisting police, driving with excess alcohol in breath, taking a motor vehicle without permission, not having insurance, unaccompanied ‘L’ driver, attempted criminal damage and criminal damage to a pair of glasses.

The court heard that at approximately 9.15pm police received a report of the theft of a motor vehicle at the Mourne Road filling station in Lurgan.

There were two people fighting and Gilmore was shouting and screaming at a male. She lashed out at a police officer leaving five lacerations to his face.

Police spoke to witnesses and were told Gilmore had been inside the station while another person who was also involved stopped a vehicle from exiting the station by standing in front of the car.

Gilmore ran over and the man who owned the vehicle was assaulted. His glasses were damaged. She then got into the driver’s seat and drove about 200 yards along the Mourne Road before other witnesses became involved.

Gilmore returned to the garage without the car and assaulted a member of staff by throwing items around in the shop.

A breath sample gave a reading of 63. Sentence had been deferred from a previous court.

Mr Conor Downey, representing Gilmore, said that to her credit there has been nothing else in the intervening 12 month period.

He added this was ‘disgraceful behaviour’ but the defendant had a loving, caring mother and her daughter was beginning to repay her.

Mr Dowey said she was in a much better place that she was a year and a half ago.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said that in a ‘drink fuelled haze’ Gilmore had attacked a police officer and hi-jacked a car when she was drunk. She had left open wounds on the officer’s face.

She added it was a ‘very distressing incident’ when Gilmore was ‘completely out of control and ran amok’ in a ‘horrendous incident’.

The judge said the defendant had shown during the period of deferment she could make changes to her life and turned it around so she was unlikely to be in this position again.

She imposed a three month custodial sentence, suspended for two years, on all but one of the charges and banned her from driving for 12 months. She was also ordered to pay £40 compensation for the damage to the glasses. For driving unaccompanied she was fined £100.

The other defendant involved, Patrick Kevin Kingsmore (20), Liscorran Court, Lurgan, was convicted in his absence of disorderly behaviour, common assault on a male and criminal damage to a pair of glasses. Judge Kelly issued an arrest warrant to have him brought to court for sentencing.