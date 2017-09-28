Hospital services impacted by serious flooding incident

Services at Lagan Valley Hospital, Lisburn have been severely disrupted following a flooding incident early this morning.

The Hillsborough Road was closed between Sprucefield and Governors Road for several hours due to the flooding, caused by a burst water main within the hospital grounds.

The incident has affected the hospital and a number of residential properties in the area.

A spokesperson for the South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust confirmed that surgeries sceduled to take place at the hospital today have been cancelled.

“A burst water main at Lagan Valley Hospital in Lisburn has meant cancellation of all surgery and endoscopy procedures in the hospital today,” she said. “We are in the process of contacting patients to let them know.

“Contingency plans are in place and patients are being provided with bottled water for drinking. We have water storage tanks on site and NI Water is providing additional tankers to allow all other services in the hospital to operate normally, so that patients can be looked after appropriately.

“NI Water is working to resolve the situation as soon as possible.”

NI Water said the leak has been located and isolated, but NI Fire and Rescue Service crews are still pumping away the flood water before staff can get in to repair the damaged pipe.

A spokesperson said: “NI Water is attending a burst water main on the grounds of the Lagan Valley Hospital Estate in Lisburn. NI Water staff, along with the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, worked through the night to minimise and prevent further damage; however, the basement of the hospital and two residential properties were affected. Work has commenced to repair the main; however, the burst is located in a difficult position with other services nearby that will slow the progress of the repair.

“NI Water is working closely with hospital staff to minimise the impact on hospital services whilst the repair is being carried out.”

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council has activated its Emergency Plan and opened the Lagan Valley LeisurePlex for welfare provision for affected residents.

The Hillsborough Road was closed to traffic for several hours, but reopened at around 10:30am.