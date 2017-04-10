Housing and speeding concerns are raised

Housing issues and concerns over the speed of traffic have been raised with DUP MLA Carla Lockhart at a Cline Road residents’ surgery.

The Upper Bann MLA held an advice surgery in Cline Road Community House for residents of both Cline Road and Hillhead.

This is the first part of a series of events by the local representative to ensure everyone has access to their local MLA.

As well as raising issues which need addressed Carla Lockhart was also completing voter registration forms for those who missed out having been removed from the electoral roll.

Speaking after the event Ms. Lockhart said, “I was delighted with the response from the residents and look forward to coming back to hold more of these.

“I am engaging in voter registration clinics and advice surgeries across the constituency and will be leafleting the doors before hand.

“There was a steady stream of residents raising issues relating to housing, improvements in the local area, speed concerns in the estate and voter registration forms.

“I was delighted with the success of this event and it demonstrates clearly the needs that exist. This will be the first of many.

“I want people to recognise they have full time access to me and I will be there for their needs.

“Anyone who was unable to come along to the surgery is still able to contact me on 07833198008 or email carlalockhart@outlook.com.

“My next two voter registration clinics are in Brownlow House on 18th April and Banbridge Orange Hall on 19th April.

“I would encourage all those who have issues they want to raise or if they were unable to vote at the last election to come along and speak with me.

“I am also hosting a business engagement event in the Old Town Hall on Thursday 20th April where the business community can drop in and raise concerns they may have.”