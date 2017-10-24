Hymn singing event to make a return to Ballydown church

Ballydown Presbyterian Church is presenting ‘Then Sings My Soul’ on Saturday 4th November at 7.30pm.

And everyone is warmly invited to this evening of classic hymns and the stories that inspired them.

Many know the old gospel songs and classic hymns of childhood, but few realise the amazing stories that inspired the hymn writers to pen them.

Come along and enjoy the congregational singing of these well-known gospel songs and hymns such as ‘When the Roll is Called up Yonder’, ‘Come Thou Fount of Every Blessing’, ‘Because He Lives’ and ‘Blessed Assurance’ to name but a few.

‘Then Sings My Soul’ promises to be an evening not to be missed, so plan to come early and enjoy this free hymn singing event, which has been produced and led by local gospel singer and Ballydown praise leader Warren Smyth.

There will be a light supper provided and a free-will offering in aid of Hope House Ireland and Teen Challenge.