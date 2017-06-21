‘I’m a drug free man’ judge told

When police searched an address in Craigavon they found drugs in the hot press and a shed and that a magnet was preventing electricity from being recovered.

Brian Ward (24), Clanrolla Park, Craigavon, admitted unlawful possession of cannabis on February 3 this year, preventing a meter from recording, dishonestly using electricity and having a magnet in connection with fraud. He was fined £250 and sentenced to four months in prison, suspended for two years.

Police searched an address at Clanrolla Park where the defendant was the only occupant. A small amount of cannabis was found in the hot press and a second bag of cannabis was found in a garden shed.

Ward admitted possession of the first bag and the magnet but denied knowledge of the larger amount of the drug.

A barrister representing Ward said he had an ‘unenviable record’ but it was five years since his last drugs offence.

He added that his client had shown quite a mature attitude in the pre-sentence report.

The barrister said he realised he had a problem with alcohol and was trying to deal with that as well.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said that taking into consideration the defendant’s record and the nature of the offences she certified there was only one penalty she could impose. As he was leaving the court Ward said to the judge: “I’m a drug free man now.”