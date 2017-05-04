Insurance offence ends a long, clear driving record

A long, clear driving record ended last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court when a 61-year-old man admitted driving without insurance.

Ian George Adamson, Schomberg Estate, Portadown, was fined £200 and given six points.

The court heard that on February 22 this year police saw a vehicle on the Lurgan Road, Banbridge, and it was registering as uninsured.

Adamson said he had a policy of insurance but it had recently been cancelled due to missed payments.

A defending solicitor said Adamson had been driving for 44 years without incident and had no points on his licence. He explained there had been missed payments and the insurance was cancelled but his client had rectified the situation.