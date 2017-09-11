Irish Coastguard lands chopper at Banbridge SRC campus

The Irish Coastguard helicopter landed recently at the Banbridge campus of the Southern Regional College as part of the BTEC Level 2 and 3 Public Services students induction week.

Also in attendance were the Mountain Rescue Team, NI Fire and Rescue Service, Army Intelligence, Royal Irish Regiment and PSNI CSI.

Level 2 and 3 Public Services students at Banbridge campus along with the Irish Coastguard helicopter.

The Public Services students got to carry out activities throughout the day in workshops with a number of the teams from the uniformed services.

This included forensic awareness and fingerprinting with PSNI CSI, a strategic planning exercise with Army Intelligence officers, fire and move drills with the Royal Irish Regiment, outdoor trangia cooking with Public Services staff and of course a tour of the Irish Coastguard helicopter from the Pilots.

The students thoroughly enjoyed the day and found it to be a great insight in to the future career possibilities they will have as a result of studying Public Services at SRC.

The BTEC Level 2 and 3 Public Services are specialist courses for those interested in pursuing a job in a variety of Uniformed Public Services such as the Fire Service, as Paramedics, Police or in the Armed Forces.

These courses will give you a broad range of units which investigate the function of the Uniformed Public Services in UK and Ireland. The industry experienced staff at SRC will also teach you skills in team building, problem solving and self-discipline.

The BTEC Level 3 Public Services course will give you the equivalent of 3 A Levels. On completion of this you can then progress directly to employment in the Uniformed Public Services or you can continue to undergraduate degree courses in subjects such as Public Services, Public Administration and Criminology.

There are still spaces left on both courses in Banbridge, for further information email hudsone@src.ac.uk or call 0300 123 1233. To apply use our online application form: https://application.src.ac.uk/login.php