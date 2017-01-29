‘It is not fun to drive a car at anyone’ judge tells defendant

While ‘messing around’ and driving at his cousin a 22-year-old man struck another man with his car, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Friday.

Dannis Desevicius, Enniskeen, Craigavon, admitted a charge of assault on April 24 last year.

He was fined £400 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that the injured party was at work when a car pulled up and dropped a female off at the place.

The car then came towards the injured party and hit him.

He suffered a sore neck and scratches to his neck and side.

When interviewed by police Desevicius added that he had gone too close to the injured party and clipped him.

Mr Joe McDonald, representing the defendant, said this was a Sunday morning and his client was dropping his girlfriend off at her work.

He explained that Desevicius saw his cousin going into work and started ‘messing around’ when the other person walked in front of him and he clipped him.

Mr McDonald added that there was no issue between the defendant and the other person.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, told the defendant that she could take his car because it was used to commit a criminal offence.

“It is not fun to drive a car at anyone,” she added.