Jail term given for series of offences

A 47-year-old man was jailed for a total of six months last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for a series of offences.

Phillip McParland, Corrigan Court, Armagh, admitted common assault on a male on December 16, 2015, criminal damage to a police cell and disorderly behaviour at Portmore Street, Portadown.

For each of these offences he was sentenced to three months in prison. Concurrent three month terms were imposed for entering as a trespasser premises at Church Street in Portadown on May 8 last year with intent to steal, unlawfully entering premises and criminal damage to a window.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, also invoked three months of two suspended sentences to run consecutively, making a total of six months in custody.

The court heard that on December 16, 2015, police received a report from a youth worker of a drunken man in Portmore Street hitting cars in the street.

McParland was highly intoxicated and the youth worker said he had been punched on two occasions.

The defendant was taken into custody and on two occasions requested to use the toilet but then did not and urinated in the cell.

On May 8 last year at 11.20pm a person reported to police about noises coming from a commercial property next door in Church Street.

They discovered the defendant lying on the floor upstairs. They found food containers and a broken window at the rear of the property which appeared to be the access point.

A defence barrister said his client had spent three and a half months in Sister Concilio’s and he was an alcoholic.