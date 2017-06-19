Jewellery stolen during burglaries

Local police are investigating after a number of properties were targetted by burglars who got away with sums of cash and jewellery.
Police are appealing for information in relation to a number of burglaries in the Banbridge and Katesbridge areas on Tuesday, June 13.
Constable Slevin said “In the first of these entry was forced to a house on Blue Hill Road in Annaclone between 9:00 am and 3:00 pm and jewellery along with other items stolen.
“On the same day entry was forced to a house at Iveagh Road in Katesbridge between 8:00 am and 5:30 pm and jewellery, clothing and electronic items stolen.
“Police are particularly interested in a blue Renault Megane that was seen between 3:00 and 3:30pm around the Blue Hill Road and Monteith Road, Annaclone and between 4:20 and 4:30pm on the Ballybrick and Iveagh Roads in Katesbridge.
Anyone who has any information which may assist should contact the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 760 or 1020 of 13/06/17.
Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.
