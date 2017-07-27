Join the MCE Ulster Grand Prix ride out

Organisers of the MCE Ulster Grand Prix have announced three motorbike convoys to take place during Bike Week.

Each convey will start in different locations but all ending with a lap of the world famous Dundrod circuit on Tuesday, August 8.

Following the success of the legendary Dromara Destroyers ride out last year, Brian Reid, Ian McGregor, Raymond McCullough and Trevor Steele will once again ride from the Village Square in Dromara, and have asked anyone who wishes to join them to be there for 7pm before leaving at 7.30pm sharp.

The second ride out will leave from the Balmoral Hotel, Belfast at 6.30pm, stopping at the Devenish complex for tea and coffee at 7pm before heading for Dundrod. The third ride out, for scooters and Vespas, will go from Scooter Specialist NI on Great Victoria Street in Belfast, also meeting at 7pm for a 7.30pm departure. All participants are welcome in the Grand Prix Marquee afterwards from 8.45pm for a live Q&A session with the Dromara Destroyers.

Please register to take part by emailing geoff@ulstergrandprix.net stating which ride out you plan to take part in.

Noel Johnston, Clerk of the Course at the MCE Ulster Grand Prix said: “We were blown away by the number of people who joined the Dromara Destroyers convoy last year, it far exceeded our expectations.

“It was an obvious decision to ask these living legends to lead another ride out this year due to the demand, and to widen the scope a little by giving people options to travel from Belfast in separate convoys before arriving at the MCE UGP paddock together later that evening for some craic and hospitality.

“We hope to get good interest for this, but do urge people to register their intentions to take part in advance as it’ll allow us to make appropriate arrangements to manage it properly on the night,” he added.

Jim Dorman, Owner of Scooter Specialist NI said: “We are delighted to be part of this year’s Bike Fest with the Ulster Grand Prix. We are looking forward to welcoming the Northern Ireland Scooter family to our shop for the ride out during Bike Week.”

Meanwhile leading newcomer at the 2017 Isle of Man TT, Magherafelt’s Adam McLean, is tipped for big things at next month’s MCE Ulster Grand Prix say race organisers.

21-year-old McLean has this year entered the Ultra Lightweight, Supertwins and 600cc classes for this year’s event, with his sights firmly set on achieving his first ever international road race podium.

For more information and a full schedule of events during the MCE Insurance Ulster Grand Prix Bike Week visit www.ulstergrandprix.net. Tickets are available now on Ticketmaster.