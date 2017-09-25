Judge concerned driver was pregnant

A woman was nearly twice the drink drive limit when she crashed her car, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Wednesday.

Shannon Eireann Reynolds (25), Carrigart Crescent, Craigavon was fined £250 for driving with excess alcohol in blood on February 17 this year. She was also banned for 12 months.

There was a single vehicle road traffic accident at the junction of the Moy Road and Drumilly Road. The driver was the defendant who was treated by ambulance staff and she was taken to hospital.

A blood sample was taken and on analysis gave a reading of 154 – the limit is 80.

A solicitor representing the defendant said there was no other vehicle involved and her injuries were not severe.

He added that her fourth child had just been born a few months ago.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said this offence happened in February so at the time Reynolds was driving while pregnant and almost two times the legal limit.