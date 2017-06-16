Judge hits out at defendant’s story as ‘cock and bull’

A claim by a 37-year-old man that he was sitting drinking in a van waiting for his father to drive him home was described as a ‘cock and bull story’ by the judge at last Friday’s sitting of Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Colm Murphy, whose address was given as Knockaconey Road, Armagh, admitted being in charge of a vehicle with excess alcohol on his breath on May 2 this year.

The court heard that at 6.25pm police received a report from a service station on the Dobbin Road, Portadown of an intoxicated male in charge of a vehicle.

When police arrived the defendant was in the driver’s seat and he smelled of intoxicating liquor.

An evidential test gave a reading of 115 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 milliltres of breath - the legal limit is 35.

A solicitor representing Murphy said that he would say he had purchased the alcohol in the store and was waiting for his father to drive him home.

Deputy District Judge Philip Mateer said he did not believe that and it was a ‘cock and bull story’.

He told Murphy he was not prepared to accept his story that he was simply using the van as a ‘social venue’ to consume alcohol.

The judge said he could see no reason why he should not disqualify the defendant, who was more than three times the legal limit, from driving.

He fined Murphy £500, ordered him to pay a £15 offender’s levy and banned him for two years.