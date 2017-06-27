Judge hits out at ‘Fagin’ style thief

A woman used her children ‘Fagin style’ to steal over £300 worth of goods from Debenhams, the judge said last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Zuzana Koselova (34), Annareagh Road, Richhill, admitted the theft of goods valued at £365.80 from the Craigavon store on July 7 last year.

The court heard that she was observed putting the goods into a child’s pram. When interviewed she made a full admission.

The case had been adjourned from a previous court so that a pre-sentence report could be obtained.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said this was ‘Fagin style’ where she used her children to commit the offence.

A solicitor representing the defendant said that she had been diagnosed with postnatal depression and her medication had been increased.

She added this was totally out of nature for her client and was ashamed of her actions. She didn’t know what came over her.

Judge Kelly added that the defendant’s nine year old child was there and more than capable of being aware of what was going on.

“This is a serious offence aggravated by the fact you used your children to do it by putting stuff in the buggy where your child was,” the judge told the defendant.

She sentenced Koselova to four months in prison, suspended for two years.