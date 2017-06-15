Judge not convinced by defendant’s dog running out story

After he collided with a fence in the early hours of the morning a 57-year-old man claimed that a dog had ran out in front of him, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Friday.

David McAuley, Mount Hall Grange, Portadown, admitted driving without due care and attention on the Old Lurgan Road, Portadown, on December 4 last year.

He also admitted failing to report an accident and failing to remain at the scene.

The court heard that damage was caused to a boundary fence and a vehicle was left at the scene.

When police spoke to the last registered owner of the vehicle, the defendant, he said he had crashed when a dog ran out in front of him.

A solicitor representing McAuley said his client would say that he had been fishing and was on his way home when this dog ran out.

He added that the defendant accepted he was going too fast and he was at fault.

Judge Mateer said the defendant had claimed a black dog ran out in front of him and he lost control and ran into the fence. “I have heard that account too many times,” he added pointing out McAuley had a previous drink driving offence and he was not satisfied he had heard the full story of this incident.

For the driving without due care and attention offence he fined McAuley £400 and banned him for 18 months while £100 fines were imposed on the other two charges.

Later in the court bail was set at £400 for McAuley to appeal the sentences.