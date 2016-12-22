Language described as ‘outrageous’

A 46-year-old man was told last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court that his language to police when he was seen urinating in the street was ‘outrageous’.

Dermot Vincent McNeice, Ballyoran Park, Portadown, was fined £80 for indecent behaviour on October 9 this year.

He was also ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard he was seen urinating in Woodhouse Street in Portadown and said to police: “I p---d so what, are you going to arrest me?”

McNeice used bad language to them and refused to take a fixed penalty ticket.

His solicitor said this happened at 2am when his client was highly intoxicated.

He explained that McNeice’s long term relationship had ended that day and that was why he was drinking heavily.

Deputy District Judge Philip Mateer said the defendant’s attitude was worse than his behaviour and that his language to police was ‘outrageous in this day and age’.