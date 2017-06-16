Latest issue of council magazine is released

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council has produced another issue of its Borough Link magazine to keep residents and ratepayers fully informed.

Borough Link will be delivered to over 85,000 households across the borough during the last week of June and includes an interesting mix of articles.

The main feature outlines how the council is helping to promote the health and well-being of local people by investing in new facilities and improving service provision.

It provides an update on the £30m+ South Lake Leisure Centre in Craigavon, reviews options for enhancing leisure and sport provision in Armagh, along with upgrading 44 play areas at a cost of £4.75m over the next five years.

In addition, it introduces the new Get Active ABC leisure memberships, the new getactiveabc.com website and two new physical activity programmes, Get Out Get Active (GOGA) and Move More Armagh Banbridge and Craigavon.

The former is designed to encourage less active members of the community to be more active, whereas the latter aims to help people diagnosed with cancer to find effective to get and stay active. Plus, discover what Oxford Island National Nature Reserve has to offer by way of leisure and recreation.

It also highlights the £20m investment from the private and public sectors that is supporting regeneration projects across the borough until 2020, and how £2.09m in council funds is delivering real benefits to local communities.

There’s also the usual what’s on guide covering events taking place in the borough between July and November and councillors’ contact information with a few new faces.