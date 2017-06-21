Left without paying for fuel

On the basis that he had cash with him in court to pay compensation a 19-year-old man was given conditional discharges last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Peter Maughan, whose address was given as Drumlin Drive, Lurgan, admitted making off without paying for diesel worth £35.03 on November 12 last year and the theft of £26.80 worth of diesel and two energy drinks on December 8.

A solicitor representing the defendant said that he had cash in court to pay for the compensation.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said this was ‘a nasty thing to do’ but on the basis that the full amount of money was in court she imposed a conditional discharge for 12 months on each offence.

“Don’t do it again,” she told Maughan. “The next time there will be a more serious penalty.”