Legal aid claim to be referred to the police

A woman who missed an appointment with probation in order to prepare a pre-sentence report was on holiday in Benidorm at the time, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Friday.

Tracey Gill (46), Lime Grove, Lurgan, had admitted disorderly behaviour at a previous court and the case was adjourned until last week for a pre-sentence report.

A public prosecutor said that on April 16 this year at 8.30pm police received a report from the Orchard County bar in Lurgan of a female customer being abusive to staff and refusing to leave.

Mr Gabriel Ingram, representing the defendant, said she had missed her probation appointment because she was on holiday.

He explained that Gill suffered from bipolar disorder.

Mr Ingram said she was off her medication at the time and she accepted she had a drink dependency problem which was the catalyst behind most of her offending.

He described her behaviour as outrageous but that she was trying to get counselling and was back on her medication.

When he indicated that Gill had been in Benidorm for a week on holiday District Judge Mrs Bernie Kelly asked who paid for the trip, pointing out that the defendant was getting legal aid and was on benefits.

Mr Ingram said she insisted her mother paid for the trip as a birthday present.

Judge Kelly said she ‘just wanted a wee bit more alcohol in the sun’.

She wondered if a section on the legal aid application had been filled in properly and asked a court official to go and get the form.

“This was an atrocious incident and disgraceful behaviour,” said Judge Kelly. She sentenced Gill to four months in prison, suspended for two years.

When the legal aid form was handed to her the judge said that paragraph 29 had been left blank and she said she was going to refer the matter to the police for a possible prosecution.

And she told the defendant: “You missed your probation appointment because you were busy sunning yourself in sunny Spain.”