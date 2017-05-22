Lip Sync tribute to Mechelle puts a big smile on everyone’s face

Friday night was a very special night for the many friends, and family, of the late Mechelle Harshaw.

Mechelle, who worked for many years at St Mary’s, and was Chairperson of Friends of Edenderry PTA, very sadly passed away in September of last year.

The "Uptown Funk" girls from Edenderry PS �Edward Byrne Photography INBL1721-204EB

Mechelle and her family had benefited from invaluable respite time together at Daisy Lodge during her illness.

Staff and pupils of both schools were determined to put on a great charity event to remember their dear friend, and to raise funds for the Cancer Fund For Children, which runs Daisy Lodge.

A Lip Sync Battle involving over 100 performers was planned.

The show opened with the choirs of both schools coming together to sing two of Mechelle’s favourite songs, Happy and Lost Boys.

"The Jersey Boys" from St Mary's on stage �Edward Byrne Photography INBL1721-212EB

Then it was over to hosts for the night, Kerrie Thompson and former Edenderry pupil, Gareth Stewart, of Q Radio.

The judging panel of Melissa Masterson (former Riverdance lead), David McKay (Tesco), Margaret Napier (Mechelle’s sister) and Paul Evans (local legend) then gave their verdicts on some absolutely superb performances.

Many remarked that Mechelle would have been so very proud of the children. She was all about putting a smile on children’s faces.

The evening also featured a raffle and charity auction (kindly conducted by Wesley Sawyers), and during the interval the crowd was entertained by dancers from the Curran Rooney School of Dance (including Jessica Wilson, one of Mechelle’s nieces).

Q Radio's Gareth Stewart with Lip Sync performers Kate Williamson McCabe and Katie McGovern from St Mary's PS �Edward Byrne Photography INBL1721-203EB

Friends of Edenderry would like to thank the following individuals, Kerrie Thompson, Gareth Stewart, Melissa Masterson, Paul Evans, Margaret Napier, David McKay, Pauline Thompson, Emma Cochrane and Rowan Academy of Dance, Jayne McKnight (of Lil Miss Colour who styled hair for more than 50 children), thank you all; The teachers, and all staff of Edenderry, St Mary’s, Jonto Walker and the staff of The Belmont Hotel.

Finally, and most importantly, thanks to the pupils of Edenderry, and of St Mary’s.

A spokesperson for Edenderry Primary School added the effort put in by Friends of Edenderry committee members Lisa Buchanan, Tina Halliday, Julie Bell and Gordon Bell, was greatly appreciated.